Venturi Wealth Management LLC Acquires 268 Shares of VanEck Vectors Intermediate Municipal ETF (NYSEARCA:ITM)

Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Intermediate Municipal ETF (NYSEARCA:ITM) by 0.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 47,548 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 268 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.13% of VanEck Vectors Intermediate Municipal ETF worth $2,464,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Intermediate Municipal ETF by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 14,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $750,000 after acquiring an additional 675 shares during the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Intermediate Municipal ETF by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 151,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,830,000 after acquiring an additional 4,765 shares during the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Intermediate Municipal ETF by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 29,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,512,000 after acquiring an additional 455 shares during the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group lifted its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Intermediate Municipal ETF by 23.4% during the 1st quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 48,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,491,000 after acquiring an additional 9,212 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SkyView Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Intermediate Municipal ETF by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 39,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,018,000 after acquiring an additional 985 shares during the last quarter.

ITM traded up $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $51.92. 87,938 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 117,820. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $51.99. VanEck Vectors Intermediate Municipal ETF has a 1 year low of $50.87 and a 1 year high of $52.38.

Market Vectors Intermediate Municipal Index ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital AMT-Free Intermediate Continuous Municipal Index (the Index). The Index provides broad exposure to investment-grade municipal bonds with a nominal maturity of 6 to 16 years.

