Vaxcyte (NASDAQ:PCVX) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vaxcyte (NASDAQ:PCVX) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Vaxcyte Inc.is a biopharmaceutical company develops vaccines for infectious diseases. It offers conjugate, pneumococcal conjugate and complex antigen-based vaccines. Vaxcyte Inc.is based in Foster City, California. “

Shares of NASDAQ PCVX opened at $26.97 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.96 and a beta of 0.48. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $22.97. Vaxcyte has a 1 year low of $15.51 and a 1 year high of $58.47.

Vaxcyte (NASDAQ:PCVX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.52) by $0.06. Equities research analysts forecast that Vaxcyte will post -2.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, General Counsel Jane Wright-Mitchell sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.00, for a total value of $260,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Jeff Fairman sold 9,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.50, for a total value of $213,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 79,265 shares of company stock valued at $1,833,434 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 21.70% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PCVX. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vaxcyte by 66.8% during the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 850 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in Vaxcyte during the second quarter valued at about $45,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Vaxcyte by 434.1% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 2,279 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its holdings in Vaxcyte by 32.3% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 761 shares in the last quarter. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Vaxcyte during the first quarter valued at about $75,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.90% of the company’s stock.

Vaxcyte Company Profile

Vaxcyte, Inc, a preclinical-stage biotechnology vaccine company, develops novel vaccines to prevent or treat infectious diseases worldwide. Its lead vaccine candidate is VAX-24, a 24-valent investigational pneumococcal conjugate vaccine. The company also develops VAX-XP to protect against emerging strains and address antibiotic resistance; VAX-A1, a conjugate vaccine candidate designed to treat Group A Strep; and VAX-PG, a novel protein vaccine candidate targeting Porphyromonas gingivalis.

