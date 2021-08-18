Varta (ETR:VAR1) Given a €83.00 Price Target by Warburg Research Analysts

Varta (ETR:VAR1) received a €83.00 ($97.65) target price from stock analysts at Warburg Research in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Warburg Research’s price objective suggests a potential downside of 37.15% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on VAR1. Kepler Capital Markets set a €105.00 ($123.53) price objective on shares of Varta in a report on Friday, August 13th. Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €119.00 ($140.00) price objective on shares of Varta and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Berenberg Bank set a €125.00 ($147.06) price objective on shares of Varta and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, DZ Bank reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Varta in a report on Friday, June 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and a consensus price target of €103.50 ($121.76).

Shares of VAR1 opened at €132.05 ($155.35) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.22, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 1.20. Varta has a 1 year low of €99.20 ($116.71) and a 1 year high of €181.30 ($213.29). The firm’s 50 day moving average is €141.21. The stock has a market cap of $5.34 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.38.

Varta AG, through its subsidiaries, researches, develops, produces, and sells microbatteries, household batteries, and energy storage solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Microbatteries & Solutions and Household batteries. The Microbatteries & Solutions segment offers zinc-air batteries for use in hearing aid devices; lithium-ion battery solutions for wireless headphones, and other wearable applications, as well as for electrical devices, including Bluetooth headsets and medical devices for measuring high blood pressure, blood sugar, and other bodily functions, as well as power supply for Covid-19 antibody tests; and rechargeable battery solutions for use in applications, such as servers, car keys, alarm systems and smart meters, and others for industrial and original equipment manufacturers.

