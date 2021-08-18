Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Shares Acquired by Legacy Financial Strategies LLC

Legacy Financial Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 53,267 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 403 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF accounts for approximately 5.7% of Legacy Financial Strategies LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Legacy Financial Strategies LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $11,869,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Betterment LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 25,783,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,329,209,000 after purchasing an additional 1,752,842 shares during the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 10,634,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,198,007,000 after purchasing an additional 342,914 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 8,515,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,760,132,000 after purchasing an additional 489,172 shares during the last quarter. Milliman Financial Risk Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Milliman Financial Risk Management LLC now owns 8,335,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,722,808,000 after purchasing an additional 188,224 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WealthNavi Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. WealthNavi Inc. now owns 5,928,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,225,463,000 after purchasing an additional 461,095 shares during the last quarter.

VTI traded down $2.28 on Wednesday, hitting $226.25. The company had a trading volume of 3,190,639 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,956,589. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $224.62. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1-year low of $162.85 and a 1-year high of $230.25.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

