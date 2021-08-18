Vanguard Russell 2000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTWV) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Vanguard Russell 2000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTWV) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,100 shares, a growth of 28.1% from the July 15th total of 3,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 54,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

VTWV opened at $138.82 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $142.76. Vanguard Russell 2000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1-year low of $82.96 and a 1-year high of $152.92.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.98%. This is a positive change from Vanguard Russell 2000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Vanguard Russell 2000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 52.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 561,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,587,000 after purchasing an additional 192,928 shares during the period. Crestone Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 25.9% in the 2nd quarter. Crestone Asset Management LLC now owns 147,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,397,000 after acquiring an additional 30,301 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 14.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 125,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,183,000 after acquiring an additional 15,694 shares during the period. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc now owns 92,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,513,000 after acquiring an additional 645 shares during the period. Finally, Red Cedar Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 13.8% in the 2nd quarter. Red Cedar Investment Management LLC now owns 68,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,016,000 after purchasing an additional 8,334 shares in the last quarter.

