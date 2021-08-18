Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGC) Shares Bought by Wooster Corthell Wealth Management Inc.

Wooster Corthell Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGC) by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 507,718 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,780 shares during the period. Vanguard Mega Cap ETF makes up 19.4% of Wooster Corthell Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its largest position. Wooster Corthell Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF were worth $77,346,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MGC. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at $27,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 94.1% in the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 425 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 100.4% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 475 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Mega Cap ETF stock traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $157.95. The stock had a trading volume of 177 shares, compared to its average volume of 93,267. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $154.21. Vanguard Mega Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $114.36 and a fifty-two week high of $159.13.

