Vanguard Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:VIS) Stock Holdings Boosted by MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC

MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:VIS) by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,788 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 833 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Industrials ETF comprises 1.1% of MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest position. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Industrials ETF were worth $3,101,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Beacon Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF by 1.9% in the second quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,064,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,093,000 after purchasing an additional 19,960 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Vanguard Industrials ETF by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 645,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,230,000 after acquiring an additional 35,059 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Vanguard Industrials ETF by 26.2% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 486,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,144,000 after acquiring an additional 101,180 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Industrials ETF by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 300,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,835,000 after acquiring an additional 17,727 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF by 38.4% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 185,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,993,000 after purchasing an additional 51,605 shares in the last quarter.

VIS stock traded down $2.14 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $195.93. The company had a trading volume of 58,190 shares, compared to its average volume of 179,368. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $196.72. Vanguard Industrials ETF has a fifty-two week low of $139.37 and a fifty-two week high of $204.05.

Vanguard Industrials ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Industrials 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the industrials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of companies whose businesses are dominated by one of the following activities, the manufacture and distribution of capital goods (including aerospace and defense, construction, engineering and building products, electrical equipment, and industrial machinery); the provision of commercial services and supplies (including printing, employment, environmental, and office services); or the provision of transportation services (including airlines, couriers, marine, road and rail, and transportation infrastructure).

