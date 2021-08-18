VanEck Vectors Vietnam ETF (NYSEARCA:VNM) Stock Holdings Increased by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley boosted its position in VanEck Vectors Vietnam ETF (NYSEARCA:VNM) by 96.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 577,306 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 283,994 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in VanEck Vectors Vietnam ETF were worth $10,449,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. London & Capital Asset Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Vietnam ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $9,840,000. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Vietnam ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $4,467,000. Rice Partnership LLC bought a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Vietnam ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,097,000. Quattro Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Vietnam ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,953,000. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Vietnam ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,456,000.

NYSEARCA:VNM opened at $19.43 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $19.86. VanEck Vectors Vietnam ETF has a 52 week low of $14.01 and a 52 week high of $20.95.

Market Vectors Vietnam ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible, before fees and expenses, the price and yield performance of the Market Vectors Vietnam Index (the Index). The Market Vectors Vietnam Index is a rules-based, modified capitalization-weighted, float-adjusted index intended to give investors exposure to Vietnam.

