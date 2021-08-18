VanEck Vectors Pharmaceutical ETF Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NASDAQ:PPH)

VanEck Vectors Pharmaceutical ETF (NASDAQ:PPH) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Stock investors purchased 2,012 put options on the stock. This is an increase of 840% compared to the average volume of 214 put options.

Shares of PPH stock traded down $0.93 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $76.29. The stock had a trading volume of 4,520 shares, compared to its average volume of 91,275. VanEck Vectors Pharmaceutical ETF has a one year low of $58.35 and a one year high of $77.22. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $74.08.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 2nd were issued a $0.286 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 1st. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.50%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Pharmaceutical ETF by 75.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 57,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,213,000 after purchasing an additional 24,761 shares in the last quarter. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Pharmaceutical ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $486,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Pharmaceutical ETF by 21.6% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 16,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,182,000 after acquiring an additional 2,875 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Pharmaceutical ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $240,000. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Pharmaceutical ETF by 7,255.0% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 43,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $600,000 after acquiring an additional 43,240 shares during the last quarter.

