VanEck Vectors Pharmaceutical ETF Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NASDAQ:PPH)

VanEck Vectors Pharmaceutical ETF (NASDAQ:PPH) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Stock investors purchased 2,012 put options on the stock. This is an increase of 840% compared to the average volume of 214 put options.
Shares of PPH stock traded down $0.93 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $76.29. The stock had a trading volume of 4,520 shares, compared to its average volume of 91,275. VanEck Vectors Pharmaceutical ETF has a one year low of $58.35 and a one year high of $77.22. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $74.08.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 2nd were issued a $0.286 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 1st. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.50%.
Featured Article: What are Institutional Investors?
Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Vectors Pharmaceutical ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Vectors Pharmaceutical ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.