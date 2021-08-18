Validity (VAL) Price Tops $4.30 on Exchanges

Validity (CURRENCY:VAL) traded down 7.2% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on August 17th. Validity has a total market capitalization of $18.82 million and $1.79 million worth of Validity was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Validity has traded 17.1% higher against the dollar. One Validity coin can currently be purchased for approximately $4.30 or 0.00009532 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

WINk (WIN) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000340 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00003007 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0387 or 0.00000086 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.07 or 0.00011226 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded 28.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000412 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

Warp Finance (WARP) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $87.85 or 0.00194667 BTC.

Bitradio (BRO) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0076 or 0.00000017 BTC.

MojoCoin (MOJO) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0063 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Validity Coin Profile

Validity (CRYPTO:VAL) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Validity’s total supply is 4,376,285 coins and its circulating supply is 4,374,606 coins. The Reddit community for Validity is https://reddit.com/r/RadiumCore and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Validity’s official Twitter account is @ValidityTech and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Validity is validitytech.com . The official message board for Validity is blog.radiumcore.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Radium is the new look and function of xRadon – the original base of Project Radon. The goal of Project Radon is to deliver a variety of 100% decentralized services using the blockchain. Radium is the base blockchain, upon which all current services are built. Radium blockchian services are accessed through the Radium SmartChain. Radium gives way to a new, fresh look, including a change of name — to Validity (VAL). The project still maintains its core functionalities, however, the team had felt that the name Radium did not convey quite the right message. The Validity rebrand is simply cosmetic and an effort to better align our outward appearance with our inner machinations. Users will get to keep their old RADS coins that will now be known as VAL. All exchanges and services will be adjusted accordingly. Users can also use the former Radium wallet or the newly-skinned Validity wallet to keep staking. “

Buying and Selling Validity

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Validity directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Validity should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Validity using one of the exchanges listed above.

