Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) Shares Purchased by Wedbush Securities Inc.

Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) by 43.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,781 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,654 shares during the quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $686,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 55.0% in the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 417 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Valero Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Valero Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Valero Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Valero Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:VLO opened at $63.51 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $25.96 billion, a PE ratio of -18.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 60.80 and a beta of 2.15. Valero Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $35.44 and a 1-year high of $84.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $71.83.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.33. Valero Energy had a negative net margin of 1.69% and a negative return on equity of 7.31%. As a group, research analysts predict that Valero Energy Co. will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 5th will be paid a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.17%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 4th. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio is -125.64%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on VLO shares. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $121.00 to $119.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. dropped their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $121.00 to $119.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $86.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $84.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $100.00 to $88.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.20.

About Valero Energy

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol. The company is involved in oil and gas refining, marketing, and bulk selling activities.

