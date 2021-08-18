Vaibhav Agarwal Sells 100 Shares of RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG) Stock

RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG) CAO Vaibhav Agarwal sold 100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.77, for a total transaction of $25,377.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Vaibhav Agarwal also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, August 17th, Vaibhav Agarwal sold 237 shares of RingCentral stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.26, for a total transaction of $57,652.62.

Shares of NYSE:RNG opened at $244.13 on Wednesday. RingCentral, Inc. has a 52 week low of $229.00 and a 52 week high of $449.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.81, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.67. The company has a market capitalization of $22.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -164.95 and a beta of 0.67. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $275.21.

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The software maker reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.89. RingCentral had a negative net margin of 9.78% and a negative return on equity of 59.27%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that RingCentral, Inc. will post -1.9 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on RNG shares. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of RingCentral from $500.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of RingCentral from $515.00 to $410.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. BTIG Research reduced their target price on shares of RingCentral from $450.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of RingCentral in a research report on Monday, June 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $360.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of RingCentral from $450.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. RingCentral currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $423.85.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of RingCentral by 3.4% during the first quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 1,383 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $412,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC increased its position in shares of RingCentral by 1.3% during the second quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 3,773 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,096,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of RingCentral by 6.3% during the first quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC now owns 850 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $279,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Prudent Man Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of RingCentral by 5.1% during the second quarter. Prudent Man Advisors LLC now owns 1,054 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $306,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. increased its position in shares of RingCentral by 86.2% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 121 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. 75.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About RingCentral

RingCentral, Inc engages in the provision of global enterprise cloud communications and collaboration solutions. The firm’s solutions provide a single user identity across multiple locations and devices, including smartphones, tablets, PCs and desk phones; and allow for communication across multiple modes, including high-definition voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings and fax.

