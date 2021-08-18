V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC) Shares Purchased by Huntington National Bank

Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC) by 7.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 155,981 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 11,314 shares during the quarter. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in V.F. were worth $12,797,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. DnB Asset Management AS raised its stake in shares of V.F. by 4.4% in the first quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 52,054 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $4,160,000 after acquiring an additional 2,204 shares in the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC raised its position in V.F. by 198.1% in the 1st quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 319 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of V.F. by 19.4% in the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,187 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the period. Sabal Trust CO grew its position in shares of V.F. by 2.4% during the first quarter. Sabal Trust CO now owns 261,062 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $20,864,000 after buying an additional 6,235 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of V.F. by 136.5% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,686 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $139,000 after buying an additional 973 shares during the period. 88.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on VFC shares. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of V.F. from $102.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Pivotal Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of V.F. in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on V.F. from $104.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on V.F. from $101.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on V.F. in a report on Tuesday. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. V.F. currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.38.

In other news, Director Veronica Wu sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.57, for a total value of $40,785.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $298,790.91. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Clarence Otis, Jr. sold 13,449 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.56, for a total value of $1,070,002.44. 0.85% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE VFC opened at $77.05 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $81.06. V.F. Co. has a one year low of $60.48 and a one year high of $90.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.75, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.42.

V.F. (NYSE:VFC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The textile maker reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.16. V.F. had a return on equity of 26.99% and a net margin of 9.83%. The firm had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.57) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 104.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that V.F. Co. will post 3.27 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. V.F.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 149.62%.

About V.F.

VF Corp. designs, produces, procures, markets and distributes lifestyle apparel, footwear and related products. It operates through the following segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work. The Outdoor segment refers to authentic outdoor-based lifestyle brands including performance-based apparel, footwear, equipment, backpacks, luggage and accessories.

