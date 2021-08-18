V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC) Shares Bought by Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC) by 7.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,488 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in V.F. were worth $284,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of V.F. by 25.9% during the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,494 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. Versor Investments LP purchased a new stake in shares of V.F. during the second quarter worth $353,000. Calamos Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of V.F. by 29.4% during the second quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 102,532 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $8,412,000 after buying an additional 23,321 shares in the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of V.F. by 7.0% during the second quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 19,656 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,613,000 after buying an additional 1,292 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PGGM Investments purchased a new stake in shares of V.F. during the second quarter worth $182,000. Institutional investors own 88.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on VFC. Pivotal Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of V.F. in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of V.F. from $104.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. TheStreet raised shares of V.F. from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of V.F. in a report on Tuesday. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of V.F. from $102.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $92.38.

In other news, Director Clarence Otis, Jr. sold 13,449 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.56, for a total transaction of $1,070,002.44. Also, Director Veronica Wu sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.57, for a total transaction of $40,785.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,663 shares in the company, valued at approximately $298,790.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VFC stock opened at $77.05 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.75, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.42. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $81.06. V.F. Co. has a 1-year low of $60.48 and a 1-year high of $90.79.

V.F. (NYSE:VFC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The textile maker reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.17 billion. V.F. had a net margin of 9.83% and a return on equity of 26.99%. V.F.’s revenue was up 104.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.57) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that V.F. Co. will post 3.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. V.F.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 149.62%.

About V.F.

VF Corp. designs, produces, procures, markets and distributes lifestyle apparel, footwear and related products. It operates through the following segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work. The Outdoor segment refers to authentic outdoor-based lifestyle brands including performance-based apparel, footwear, equipment, backpacks, luggage and accessories.

