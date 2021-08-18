UWM (NYSE:UWMC) Price Target Lowered to $7.50 at Morgan Stanley

UWM (NYSE:UWMC) had its price objective reduced by Morgan Stanley from $8.00 to $7.50 in a research report released on Tuesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group downgraded UWM from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $8.00 to $8.50 in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on UWM from $9.50 to $8.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 12th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods initiated coverage on UWM in a report on Thursday, July 1st. They set a market perform rating and a $8.50 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded UWM from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Saturday, May 15th. Finally, Argus initiated coverage on UWM in a report on Thursday, May 27th. They issued a buy rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $9.40.

Shares of UWMC opened at $7.31 on Tuesday. UWM has a 12-month low of $6.25 and a 12-month high of $14.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.61. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $8.29.

UWM (NYSE:UWMC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 15th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.03). Analysts anticipate that UWM will post 0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th.

In other news, Director Robert Verdun acquired 25,000 shares of UWM stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $9.10 per share, with a total value of $227,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 136,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,237,600. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of UWMC. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in UWM by 103.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,794,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,411,000 after buying an additional 3,450,072 shares in the last quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in UWM during the 1st quarter worth $18,572,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of UWM during the 1st quarter valued at $10,607,000. Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. raised its position in shares of UWM by 316.1% during the 2nd quarter. Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 1,044,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,827,000 after acquiring an additional 793,621 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of UWM during the 2nd quarter valued at $6,338,000. 24.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

UWM Company Profile

UWM Holdings Corporation engages in the residential mortgage lending business in the United States. The company originates mortgage loans through wholesale channel. It originates primarily conforming and government loans. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Pontiac, Michigan.

