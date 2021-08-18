USANA Health Sciences (NYSE:USNA) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

USANA Health Sciences (NYSE:USNA) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, "USANA Health Sciences Inc. develops and manufactures high-quality nutritional, personal care and weight management products. The company's three primary product lines consist of nutritional, personal care and weight management products. The company's products are distributed primarily through a network marketing system."

Shares of NYSE:USNA opened at $94.97 on Wednesday. USANA Health Sciences has a twelve month low of $72.03 and a twelve month high of $107.85. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $99.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.32 and a beta of 0.86.

USANA Health Sciences (NYSE:USNA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.09. USANA Health Sciences had a return on equity of 33.65% and a net margin of 11.09%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that USANA Health Sciences will post 6.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Gilbert A. Fuller sold 312 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.52, for a total transaction of $30,114.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert Auciaux sold 596 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.72, for a total value of $60,625.12. Following the transaction, the director now owns 298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,312.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,342 shares of company stock valued at $233,120 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of USNA. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of USANA Health Sciences by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 39,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,315,000 after acquiring an additional 2,211 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new stake in USANA Health Sciences during the 4th quarter worth about $354,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in USANA Health Sciences by 162.1% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 121,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,345,000 after purchasing an additional 74,969 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in USANA Health Sciences by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 55,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,265,000 after purchasing an additional 4,006 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in USANA Health Sciences during the 4th quarter worth about $13,640,000. Institutional investors own 48.44% of the company’s stock.

USANA Health Sciences Company Profile

USANA Health Sciences, Inc develops and manufactures nutritional, personal care and weight-management products. Its product line divided into four categories: Essentials, Optimizers, Foods, Personal Care and Skincare, and All Other. The Essentials Nutritionals category includes vitamin and mineral supplements that provide a foundation of advanced total body nutrition for every age group.

