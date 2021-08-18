Unity Biotechnology (NASDAQ:UBX) Cut to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Unity Biotechnology (NASDAQ:UBX) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “UNITY Biotechnology Inc. develops therapeutics which prevents, halts and reverses various diseases. The company’s product portfolio includes UBX101, is designed to treat musculoskeletal disease with an initial focus on osteoarthritis. UNITY Biotechnology Inc. is based in California, United States. “

Get Unity Biotechnology alerts:

UBX has been the topic of a number of other reports. Citigroup upgraded shares of Unity Biotechnology from a sell rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. raised shares of Unity Biotechnology from a sell rating to a buy rating and set a $6.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and issued a $12.00 price objective on shares of Unity Biotechnology in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Unity Biotechnology has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $6.14.

Unity Biotechnology stock opened at $3.22 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $177.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.15 and a beta of 0.22. Unity Biotechnology has a 52-week low of $2.72 and a 52-week high of $9.78. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.09.

Unity Biotechnology (NASDAQ:UBX) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.32). On average, analysts anticipate that Unity Biotechnology will post -1.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Unity Biotechnology by 18.2% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,551,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,913,000 after buying an additional 700,500 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Unity Biotechnology by 445.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 914,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,244,000 after buying an additional 746,825 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Unity Biotechnology in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,812,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Unity Biotechnology by 18.5% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 555,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,330,000 after buying an additional 86,848 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Unity Biotechnology during the 2nd quarter worth $2,378,000. 32.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Unity Biotechnology

Unity Biotechnology, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the research and development of therapeutics to slow, halt, or reverse diseases of aging. The company's lead drug candidate include UBX1325, which is Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of age-related diseases of the eye, including age-related macular degeneration, diabetic macular edema, and diabetic retinopathy.

Read More: 52-Week Highs and Lows



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Unity Biotechnology (UBX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Unity Biotechnology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unity Biotechnology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.