Uniti Group Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NASDAQ:UNIT)

Uniti Group Inc. (NASDAQ:UNIT) saw some unusual options trading on Monday. Stock investors bought 2,079 put options on the company. This represents an increase of 796% compared to the typical volume of 232 put options.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Uniti Group by 2.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 40,290,881 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $426,680,000 after buying an additional 813,244 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Uniti Group by 1.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 35,380,931 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $374,685,000 after buying an additional 455,658 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Uniti Group by 5.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,990,537 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $75,064,000 after buying an additional 351,034 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Uniti Group by 31.7% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,913,772 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $52,036,000 after buying an additional 1,183,148 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Uniti Group by 4.2% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,325,998 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $45,812,000 after buying an additional 175,205 shares in the last quarter. 76.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have commented on UNIT. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Uniti Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Uniti Group from $6.00 to $9.50 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Uniti Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.13.

Shares of NASDAQ:UNIT opened at $13.02 on Wednesday. Uniti Group has a 12 month low of $8.70 and a 12 month high of $13.42. The company has a market capitalization of $3.04 billion, a PE ratio of 651.00 and a beta of 0.90. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $11.29.

Uniti Group (NASDAQ:UNIT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.19). Uniti Group had a negative return on equity of 0.20% and a net margin of 0.39%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Uniti Group will post 1.56 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 16th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.61%. Uniti Group’s payout ratio is 34.88%.

About Uniti Group

Uniti Group, Inc is a real estate investment trust company, which is engaged in the acquisition and construction of mission infrastructure in the communications industry. It operates through the following business segments: Leasing, Fiber Infrastructure, Towers, Consumer CLEC, and Corporate. The Leasing segment represents the real estate investment trust operations of the company and includes the results from leasing business, Uniti leasing, which engages in the acquisition of mission-critical communications assets and leasing them to anchor customers on either and exclusive or shared-tenant basis.

