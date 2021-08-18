United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) Shares Sold by Venturi Wealth Management LLC

Venturi Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 0.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 54,004 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 390 shares during the period. United Parcel Service comprises approximately 1.0% of Venturi Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest position. Venturi Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $11,231,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CX Institutional increased its holdings in United Parcel Service by 26.9% in the first quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,221 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $208,000 after buying an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in United Parcel Service by 2.9% in the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,340 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $908,000 after buying an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Guild Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in United Parcel Service in the first quarter valued at about $270,000. Cardinal Capital Management increased its holdings in United Parcel Service by 0.4% in the first quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 18,149 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,085,000 after buying an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Surevest LLC increased its holdings in United Parcel Service by 1.9% in the first quarter. Surevest LLC now owns 28,206 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,795,000 after buying an additional 519 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $261.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. raised their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of United Parcel Service in a research note on Monday, June 21st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wolfe Research raised shares of United Parcel Service from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Stephens raised their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $207.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $205.75.

UPS stock traded down $2.96 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $194.80. The stock had a trading volume of 2,600,921 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,482,049. The company has a market cap of $169.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.21, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 12-month low of $154.63 and a 12-month high of $219.59. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $203.09.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The transportation company reported $3.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $23.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.17 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 6.66% and a return on equity of 155.54%. United Parcel Service’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.13 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 11.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 23rd will be issued a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 20th. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.09%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.57%.

United Parcel Service declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Thursday, August 5th that authorizes the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the transportation company to buy up to 3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

United Parcel Service Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc operates as a logistics and package delivery company that provides supply chain management services. Its logistics services include transportation, distribution, contract logistics, ground freight, ocean freight, air freight, customs brokerage, insurance, and financing. The firm operates through the following segments: U.S.

