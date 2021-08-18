United Insurance Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:UIHC) Short Interest Down 22.2% in July

United Insurance Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:UIHC) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 280,300 shares, a decrease of 22.2% from the July 15th total of 360,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 109,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.6 days. Approximately 1.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in United Insurance by 80.1% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,472 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 4,657 shares during the period. WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new stake in United Insurance during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new stake in United Insurance during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $82,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in United Insurance by 59.9% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 474,099 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,711,000 after purchasing an additional 177,684 shares during the period. Finally, Polaris Capital Management LLC increased its position in United Insurance by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Polaris Capital Management LLC now owns 171,712 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,037,000 after purchasing an additional 4,561 shares during the period. 29.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ UIHC opened at $4.00 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.99. The company has a market cap of $172.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.15 and a beta of 0.76. United Insurance has a 1 year low of $3.66 and a 1 year high of $8.43.

United Insurance (NASDAQ:UIHC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The insurance provider reported ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.72). United Insurance had a negative net margin of 19.36% and a negative return on equity of 45.54%. Analysts predict that United Insurance will post -1.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 10th were issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 9th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.00%. United Insurance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -8.30%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on UIHC. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $4.50 target price on shares of United Insurance in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Raymond James lowered shares of United Insurance from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of United Insurance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th.

United Insurance Holdings Corp. operates as a property and casualty insurance holding company that sources, writes, and services residential personal and commercial property, and casualty insurance policies in the United States. The company offers structure, content, and liability coverage for standard single-family homeowners, renters, and condominium unit owners, as well as dwelling fire policies.

