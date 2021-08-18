Unisync (TSE:UNI) Price Target Increased to C$4.50 by Analysts at Acumen Capital

Unisync (TSE:UNI) had its price objective hoisted by Acumen Capital from C$3.50 to C$4.50 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage currently has a na rating on the stock.
UNI opened at C$3.37 on Tuesday. Unisync has a twelve month low of C$1.65 and a twelve month high of C$3.56. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$3.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 118.12. The company has a market cap of C$63.82 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.04.
Unisync Company Profile
Further Reading: Momentum Indicator: Relative Strength Index
Receive News & Ratings for Unisync Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unisync and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.