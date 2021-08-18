Unisync (TSE:UNI) Price Target Increased to C$4.50 by Analysts at Acumen Capital

Unisync (TSE:UNI) had its price objective hoisted by Acumen Capital from C$3.50 to C$4.50 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage currently has a na rating on the stock.

UNI opened at C$3.37 on Tuesday. Unisync has a twelve month low of C$1.65 and a twelve month high of C$3.56. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$3.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 118.12. The company has a market cap of C$63.82 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.04.

Unisync Company Profile

Unisync Corp., through its subsidiaries, manufactures, and distributes garments in Canada. It operates in two segments, Peerless Garments LP and Unisync Group Limited. The company provides duty gear, footwear, and other accessories to fire, emergency medical services, and police and security sectors under the Carleton brand name; service wear shirts, pants, and ties for law enforcement, fire, emergency medical, security, and correctional personnel under the Rapier brand; and various products and services under the ShowroomOne brand name.

