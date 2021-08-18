Unigold Inc. Forecasted to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of ($0.01) Per Share (CVE:UGD)

Unigold Inc. (CVE:UGD) – Stock analysts at Beacon Securities issued their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for Unigold in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, August 11th. Beacon Securities analyst M. Curran forecasts that the company will earn ($0.01) per share for the quarter.

CVE:UGD opened at C$0.14 on Monday. Unigold has a one year low of C$0.12 and a one year high of C$0.62. The stock has a market capitalization of C$21.05 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.07. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.14.

Unigold (CVE:UGD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 31st. The company reported C($0.01) EPS for the quarter.

About Unigold

Unigold Inc, a junior natural resource company, focuses on exploring and developing gold projects in Canada and the Dominican Republic. The company also explores for copper, silver, and zinc deposits. It holds an interest in the Neita property covering an area of 21,031 hectares in the Dominican Republic.

