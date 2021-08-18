Unido EP Hits Market Cap of $9.43 Million (UDO)

Unido EP (CURRENCY:UDO) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on August 18th. One Unido EP coin can now be bought for about $0.28 or 0.00000613 BTC on major exchanges. Unido EP has a total market cap of $9.43 million and $1.04 million worth of Unido EP was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Unido EP has traded up 21.6% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002207 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00002444 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $24.07 or 0.00053106 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $57.95 or 0.00127880 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $68.35 or 0.00150820 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.70 or 0.00003742 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45,199.80 or 0.99738088 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $399.77 or 0.00882136 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3,076.51 or 0.06788637 BTC.

About Unido EP

Unido EP’s total supply is 115,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 33,970,521 coins. Unido EP’s official Twitter account is @UnidoEP

Unido EP Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Unido EP directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Unido EP should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Unido EP using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

