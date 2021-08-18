UGI (NYSE:UGI) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

UGI (NYSE:UGI) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.000-$3.000 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.000. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

A number of research firms recently commented on UGI. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of UGI from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, June 28th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of UGI from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of UGI from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $51.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd.

Shares of NYSE UGI opened at $47.34 on Wednesday. UGI has a 12-month low of $31.09 and a 12-month high of $48.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.47, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.57.

UGI (NYSE:UGI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.06. UGI had a net margin of 13.33% and a return on equity of 14.51%. The company had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.08 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that UGI will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a $0.345 dividend. This represents a $1.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. UGI’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.69%.

In other news, Director M Shawn Bort sold 12,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.58, for a total value of $593,895.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 27,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,262,085.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO John L. Walsh sold 14,949 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.56, for a total transaction of $696,025.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 535,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,946,242.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 36,529 shares of company stock valued at $1,693,805. Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

UGI Company Profile

UGI Corp. operates as a holding company that engages in the distribution, storage, transport, and marketing of energy products and services. It operates through the following segments: AmeriGas Propane; UGI International; Midstream and Marketing; and UGI Utilities. The AmeriGas Propane segment consists of the propane distribution business of AmeriGas Partners, L.P.

