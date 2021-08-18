Tyme Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TYME) Major Shareholder Michael Demurjian Sells 20,000 Shares

Tyme Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TYME) major shareholder Michael Demurjian sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.02, for a total transaction of $20,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 24,338,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,825,316.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Michael Demurjian also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, July 26th, Michael Demurjian sold 20,000 shares of Tyme Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.53, for a total transaction of $30,600.00.

On Monday, July 19th, Michael Demurjian sold 20,000 shares of Tyme Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.02, for a total transaction of $20,400.00.

On Friday, June 18th, Michael Demurjian purchased 2,694 shares of Tyme Technologies stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.82 per share, with a total value of $7,597.08.

On Monday, July 12th, Michael Demurjian sold 20,000 shares of Tyme Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.16, for a total transaction of $23,200.00.

On Tuesday, July 6th, Michael Demurjian sold 20,000 shares of Tyme Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.18, for a total transaction of $23,600.00.

On Monday, June 28th, Michael Demurjian sold 20,000 shares of Tyme Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.32, for a total transaction of $26,400.00.

On Monday, June 21st, Michael Demurjian sold 20,000 shares of Tyme Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.26, for a total transaction of $25,200.00.

On Monday, June 14th, Michael Demurjian sold 20,000 shares of Tyme Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.43, for a total transaction of $28,600.00.

On Monday, June 7th, Michael Demurjian sold 20,000 shares of Tyme Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.61, for a total transaction of $32,200.00.

On Tuesday, June 1st, Michael Demurjian sold 20,000 shares of Tyme Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.58, for a total transaction of $31,600.00.

Shares of Tyme Technologies stock opened at $1.02 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.20. Tyme Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $0.85 and a 52 week high of $4.99. The company has a market capitalization of $175.65 million, a PE ratio of -5.67 and a beta of 0.98.

Tyme Technologies (NASDAQ:TYME) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.01).

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TYME. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Tyme Technologies by 1,209.2% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,122,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,674,000 after buying an additional 1,960,455 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Tyme Technologies by 30.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,798,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,320,000 after buying an additional 1,344,181 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Tyme Technologies by 44.3% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,284,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,286,000 after buying an additional 394,202 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tyme Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $400,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Tyme Technologies by 382.3% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 276,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $493,000 after purchasing an additional 219,507 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.59% of the company’s stock.

About Tyme Technologies

Tyme Technologies, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops cancer metabolism-based therapies (CMBTs) in the United States. Its lead candidate is the SM-88, a CMBT that is in a Phase II/III clinical trial to treat across 15 types of cancer, including pancreatic, lung, breast, prostate, sarcoma, and lymphoma.

