TuSimple (NASDAQ:TSP) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

TuSimple Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:TSP) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday . 54,964 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 1,624,103 shares.The stock last traded at $29.77 and had previously closed at $31.34.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on TSP. initiated coverage on TuSimple in a report on Monday, May 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on TuSimple in a research note on Monday, May 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $52.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on TuSimple in a research note on Sunday, May 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $52.00 target price for the company. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on TuSimple in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded TuSimple from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.64.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $47.92.

TuSimple (NASDAQ:TSP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.64) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.46) by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $1.48 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that TuSimple Holdings Inc. will post -3.64 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new stake in shares of TuSimple in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of TuSimple in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new position in TuSimple in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new position in TuSimple in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of TuSimple during the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. 1.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TuSimple Company Profile (NASDAQ:TSP)

TuSimple Holdings Inc, an autonomous technology company, develops autonomous technology specifically designed for semi-trucks in the United States and internationally. It intends to produce a line of purpose-built (Level 4) L4 autonomous semi-trucks for the North American market. The company operates its Autonomous Freight Network (AFN) L4 autonomous semi-trucks equipped with its autonomous driving technology.

