Trustpilot Group (LON:TRST) Reaches New 1-Year High at $408.80

Shares of Trustpilot Group plc (LON:TRST) hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 408.80 ($5.34) and last traded at GBX 398.80 ($5.21), with a volume of 285954 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 384 ($5.02).

A number of brokerages have commented on TRST. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a GBX 430 ($5.62) price target on shares of Trustpilot Group in a research report on Monday, July 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Trustpilot Group in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. They set an “overweight” rating and a GBX 350 ($4.57) price target for the company. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a GBX 430 ($5.62) price target on shares of Trustpilot Group in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Berenberg Bank boosted their price objective on Trustpilot Group from GBX 385 ($5.03) to GBX 430 ($5.62) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th.

The company has a market capitalization of £1.63 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.03. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 358.41.

Trustpilot Group plc operates a review platform for businesses and consumers in the United Kingdom, North America, and internationally. Its online review platform that enables consumers to make purchasing decisions, and businesses to showcase their service. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Copenhagen, Denmark.

