Truist Securiti Weighs in on CACI International Inc’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NYSE:CACI)

CACI International Inc (NYSE:CACI) – Research analysts at Truist Securiti lowered their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for CACI International in a note issued to investors on Thursday, August 12th. Truist Securiti analyst T. Sommer now forecasts that the information technology services provider will post earnings per share of $3.55 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $3.87. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for CACI International’s Q2 2022 earnings at $4.17 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $4.17 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $4.34 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $16.23 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $3.94 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $4.07 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $4.49 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $4.55 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $17.04 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $18.11 EPS.

CACI International (NYSE:CACI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The information technology services provider reported $5.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $5.74. CACI International had a return on equity of 17.80% and a net margin of 7.57%.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on CACI. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of CACI International in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $311.00 price objective for the company. Barclays upped their price target on CACI International from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of CACI International from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of CACI International from $282.00 to $286.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $285.88.

NYSE CACI opened at $260.02 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $260.47. The company has a market cap of $6.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.05. CACI International has a 1 year low of $198.46 and a 1 year high of $270.73.

In other CACI International news, Director William S. Wallace sold 167 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.40, for a total transaction of $42,150.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,187 shares in the company, valued at $1,056,798.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.56% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CACI. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in CACI International during the first quarter worth about $93,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of CACI International during the third quarter valued at $721,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in shares of CACI International during the first quarter valued at $48,000. Cardinal Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of CACI International by 1.5% during the first quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 5,667 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,398,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the period. Finally, Hartford Investment Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of CACI International by 39.7% during the first quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 1,281 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $316,000 after acquiring an additional 364 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.66% of the company’s stock.

CACI International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information solutions and services in North America and internationally. The company offers business systems solutions for financial, human capital, asset and materials, and administrative management; develops, integrates, and operates command and control solutions; and develops and integrates solutions that deliver multi-level unified communications from the enterprise directly to and from the tactical edge.

