TrueFeedBack Price Hits $0.0041 (TFBX)

TrueFeedBack (CURRENCY:TFBX) traded 6.7% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on August 18th. TrueFeedBack has a total market cap of $9.57 million and approximately $165,800.00 worth of TrueFeedBack was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, TrueFeedBack has traded down 16.1% against the US dollar. One TrueFeedBack coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0041 or 0.00000009 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About TrueFeedBack

TrueFeedBack is a coin. TrueFeedBack’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,357,575,088 coins. TrueFeedBack’s official Twitter account is @TFBChain . TrueFeedBack’s official website is www.truefeedbackchain.com . The official message board for TrueFeedBack is medium.com/@truefeedbackchain

According to CryptoCompare, “TrueFeedBack is a survey/bounty platform where companies, institutions, academicians or other interested parties can create surveys or bounties. Users can participate in these surveys and bounties, get incentives for participating and stay anonymous all the time. “

Buying and Selling TrueFeedBack

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrueFeedBack directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TrueFeedBack should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TrueFeedBack using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

