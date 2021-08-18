Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE:TPH) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE:TPH) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $25.33.

TPH has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zelman & Associates upgraded shares of Tri Pointe Homes from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Tri Pointe Homes from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Tri Pointe Homes in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tri Pointe Homes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $33.00 target price (up from $31.00) on shares of Tri Pointe Homes in a research note on Friday, July 23rd.

Get Tri Pointe Homes alerts:

NYSE:TPH opened at $23.26 on Wednesday. Tri Pointe Homes has a fifty-two week low of $16.14 and a fifty-two week high of $26.35. The company has a market cap of $2.65 billion, a PE ratio of 7.46 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $22.12.

Tri Pointe Homes (NYSE:TPH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The construction company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.18. Tri Pointe Homes had a net margin of 10.55% and a return on equity of 17.21%. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $991.04 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.43 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 31.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Tri Pointe Homes will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Tri Pointe Homes news, Director Steven J. Gilbert sold 6,592 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.50, for a total transaction of $161,504.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Douglas F. Bauer sold 10,843 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.51, for a total transaction of $265,761.93. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 149,426 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,662,431.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TPH. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tri Pointe Homes during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 413.4% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,910 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,538 shares in the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tri Pointe Homes during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Tri Pointe Homes during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Tri Pointe Homes during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $61,000. 95.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Tri Pointe Homes

Tri Pointe Homes, Inc designs constructs and sells single-family homes and condominiums. It operates through the Homebuilding and Financial Services segments. The Homebuilding segment consists of six reportable segments: Maracay Homes, consisting of operations in Arizona; Pardee Homes, consisting of operations in California and Nevada; Quadrant Homes, consisting of operations in Washington; Trendmaker Homes, consisting of operations in Texas; TRI Pointe Homes, consisting of operations in California and Colorado; and Winchester Homes, consisting of operations in Maryland and Virginia.

See Also: How to start trading in the forex market?

Receive News & Ratings for Tri Pointe Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tri Pointe Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.