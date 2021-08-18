Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE:TPH) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE:TPH) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $25.33.
TPH has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zelman & Associates upgraded shares of Tri Pointe Homes from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Tri Pointe Homes from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Tri Pointe Homes in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tri Pointe Homes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $33.00 target price (up from $31.00) on shares of Tri Pointe Homes in a research note on Friday, July 23rd.
NYSE:TPH opened at $23.26 on Wednesday. Tri Pointe Homes has a fifty-two week low of $16.14 and a fifty-two week high of $26.35. The company has a market cap of $2.65 billion, a PE ratio of 7.46 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $22.12.
In other Tri Pointe Homes news, Director Steven J. Gilbert sold 6,592 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.50, for a total transaction of $161,504.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Douglas F. Bauer sold 10,843 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.51, for a total transaction of $265,761.93. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 149,426 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,662,431.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TPH. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tri Pointe Homes during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 413.4% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,910 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,538 shares in the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tri Pointe Homes during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Tri Pointe Homes during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Tri Pointe Homes during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $61,000. 95.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Tri Pointe Homes
Tri Pointe Homes, Inc designs constructs and sells single-family homes and condominiums. It operates through the Homebuilding and Financial Services segments. The Homebuilding segment consists of six reportable segments: Maracay Homes, consisting of operations in Arizona; Pardee Homes, consisting of operations in California and Nevada; Quadrant Homes, consisting of operations in Washington; Trendmaker Homes, consisting of operations in Texas; TRI Pointe Homes, consisting of operations in California and Colorado; and Winchester Homes, consisting of operations in Maryland and Virginia.
