Tremor International Ltd. American Depository Shares (NASDAQ:TRMR) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Tremor International Ltd. American Depository Shares (NASDAQ:TRMR) saw strong trading volume on Monday . 7,178 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 327,695 shares.The stock last traded at $20.44 and had previously closed at $22.26.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Tremor International Ltd. American Depository Shares in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Tremor International Ltd. American Depository Shares in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Tremor International Ltd. American Depository Shares in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JMP Securities began coverage on Tremor International Ltd. American Depository Shares in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $20.70.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Tremor International Ltd. American Depository Shares stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in Tremor International Ltd. American Depository Shares (NASDAQ:TRMR) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 29,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $588,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Tremor International Ltd. American Depository Shares Company Profile

Tremor International Ltd engaged in digital advertising solutions which leverage the latest video, native and display technology to reach the users for every app, service and brand. Tremor International Ltd is based in Israel.

