TreeHouse Foods (NYSE:THS) Trading Down 4.2%

Shares of TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (NYSE:THS) traded down 4.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $37.16 and last traded at $37.29. 15,535 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 672,814 shares. The stock had previously closed at $38.92.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of TreeHouse Foods from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of TreeHouse Foods from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.83.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $44.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.65.

TreeHouse Foods (NYSE:THS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.26. TreeHouse Foods had a net margin of 1.32% and a return on equity of 7.34%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that TreeHouse Foods, Inc. will post 2.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in TreeHouse Foods by 0.6% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,198,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $532,755,000 after purchasing an additional 58,895 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in TreeHouse Foods by 27.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,199,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,021,000 after buying an additional 1,329,826 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in TreeHouse Foods by 3.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,845,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,231,000 after buying an additional 210,102 shares in the last quarter. Jana Partners LLC lifted its stake in TreeHouse Foods by 104.2% in the first quarter. Jana Partners LLC now owns 4,152,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,948,000 after buying an additional 2,118,801 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in TreeHouse Foods by 15.4% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,317,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,175,000 after buying an additional 308,620 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.69% of the company’s stock.

About TreeHouse Foods

TreeHouse Foods, Inc is a manufacturer and distributor of private label packaged foods and beverages in North America. Its product portfolio includes snacking, beverages, and meal preparation products, available in shelf stable, refrigerated, frozen, and fresh formats. The firm operates through the following segments: Meal Preparation and Snacking & Beverages.

