Trean Insurance Group (NASDAQ:TIG) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Trean Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TIG) shares saw strong trading volume on Monday . 6,514 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 95% from the previous session’s volume of 123,148 shares.The stock last traded at $9.92 and had previously closed at $9.03.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Trean Insurance Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $15.00 in a report on Friday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Trean Insurance Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday. Finally, William Blair downgraded Trean Insurance Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $460.34 million and a P/E ratio of 5.17. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.08.

Trean Insurance Group (NASDAQ:TIG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.09). Trean Insurance Group had a return on equity of 8.33% and a net margin of 35.54%. Equities analysts predict that Trean Insurance Group, Inc. will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Andrew O’brien sold 616,438 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.30, for a total transaction of $8,198,625.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Altaris Partners, Llc sold 4,250,498 shares of Trean Insurance Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.30, for a total value of $56,531,623.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 92,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,224,703.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Trean Insurance Group by 61.5% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 1,453 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its position in shares of Trean Insurance Group by 126.7% in the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 6,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 3,800 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in shares of Trean Insurance Group by 39.0% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 10,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after acquiring an additional 2,941 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of Trean Insurance Group by 17.0% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 11,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,000 after acquiring an additional 1,722 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Trean Insurance Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $204,000. 27.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Trean Insurance Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:TIG)

Trean Insurance Group, Inc underwrites specialty casualty insurance products in the United States. The company underwrites business, predominantly workers' compensation, accident and health, and medical professional liability products. It also offers a variety of services, including issuing carrier, claims administration, and reinsurance brokerage services.

