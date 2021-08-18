TravelCenters of America (NASDAQ:TA) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TravelCenters of America (NASDAQ:TA) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $43.00 price target on the specialty retailer’s stock.

According to Zacks, “TRAVELCENTERS OF AMERICA, LLC. is a full-service national travel center chain in the U.S., with nationwide locations serving hundreds of thousands of professional drivers and other highway travelers each month – including virtually all major trucking fleets. Their travel centers operate under the TravelCenters of America, TA and Petro brand names and offer diesel and gasoline fueling services, restaurants, heavy truck repair facilities, stores and other services. “

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. B. Riley raised their price objective on TravelCenters of America from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Credit Suisse Group raised TravelCenters of America from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. BTIG Research raised their price objective on TravelCenters of America from $45.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised TravelCenters of America from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and raised their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $14.50 in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $36.69.

TA stock opened at $36.55 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $532.90 million, a PE ratio of 20.19 and a beta of 2.19. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $31.58. TravelCenters of America has a fifty-two week low of $16.94 and a fifty-two week high of $39.59.

TravelCenters of America (NASDAQ:TA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The specialty retailer reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $2.21. TravelCenters of America had a return on equity of 4.46% and a net margin of 0.44%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that TravelCenters of America will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TA. McIlrath & Eck LLC increased its stake in shares of TravelCenters of America by 64.4% in the 2nd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 919 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of TravelCenters of America in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new position in shares of TravelCenters of America in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in shares of TravelCenters of America by 149.3% in the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,967 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,178 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of TravelCenters of America in the 1st quarter valued at $81,000. Institutional investors own 50.53% of the company’s stock.

About TravelCenters of America

TravelCenters of America Inc operates travel centers and standalone restaurants in the United States and Canada. Its travel centers offer a range of products and services, including diesel fuel and gasoline, diesel exhaust fluid, and truck repair and maintenance, and roadside services, as well as operates full service and quick service restaurants, and various customer amenities.

