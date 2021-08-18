TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) EVP Richard Dane Mauldin Sells 1,250 Shares

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) EVP Richard Dane Mauldin sold 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.25, for a total value of $149,062.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Richard Dane Mauldin also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, June 15th, Richard Dane Mauldin sold 1,250 shares of TransUnion stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.83, for a total value of $133,537.50.

Shares of NYSE TRU opened at $118.98 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The company has a market capitalization of $22.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.33. TransUnion has a 1 year low of $78.02 and a 1 year high of $121.47. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $113.92.

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $774.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $749.12 million. TransUnion had a net margin of 15.79% and a return on equity of 23.10%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.66 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that TransUnion will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.095 per share. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.32%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 24th. TransUnion’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.52%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of TransUnion by 151.0% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 18,241 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,642,000 after acquiring an additional 10,973 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of TransUnion by 3.4% during the second quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 393,321 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $43,191,000 after acquiring an additional 12,959 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of TransUnion by 13.3% during the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 180,846 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $16,276,000 after acquiring an additional 21,213 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of TransUnion by 6.3% during the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 78,985 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,109,000 after acquiring an additional 4,713 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of TransUnion by 87.7% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,318 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 616 shares in the last quarter. 89.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TRU has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded TransUnion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $111.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Truist raised their price objective on TransUnion from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Barclays raised their price objective on TransUnion from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of TransUnion from $119.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of TransUnion from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $123.17.

TransUnion provides risk and information solutions. The company operates in three segments: U.S. Markets, International, and Consumer Interactive. The U.S. Markets segment provides consumer reports, actionable insights, and analytics, such as credit and other scores, as well as technology solutions for businesses.

