TransAtlantic Capital (OTCMKTS:TACI) Trading 36.1% Higher

TransAtlantic Capital Inc. (OTCMKTS:TACI)’s stock price traded up 36.1% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $0.18 and last traded at $0.16. 3,131 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 86% from the average session volume of 22,876 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.12.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.15.

About TransAtlantic Capital (OTCMKTS:TACI)

TransAtlantic Capital, Inc operates as a shell company. It intends to invest in, purchase, develop, and sell within a diversified portfolio of commercial properties in the retail, office, and industrial sectors. The company was founded on May 22, 2002 and is headquartered in Vallejo, CA.

Featured Article: What are catch-up contributions?

Receive News & Ratings for TransAtlantic Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransAtlantic Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.