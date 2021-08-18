Traders Buy High Volume of Put Options on Porch Group (NASDAQ:PRCH)

Porch Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRCH) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Monday. Stock traders acquired 1,514 put options on the company. This is an increase of 1,494% compared to the typical daily volume of 95 put options.

In other Porch Group news, COO Matthew Neagle sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.49, for a total value of $29,235.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 322,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,280,652.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 19.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Porch Group in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Porch Group in the second quarter worth about $38,000. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new position in shares of Porch Group in the second quarter worth about $68,000. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Porch Group in the first quarter worth about $69,000. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. purchased a new position in shares of Porch Group in the second quarter worth about $71,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.54% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ PRCH opened at $16.56 on Wednesday. Porch Group has a 52-week low of $10.03 and a 52-week high of $24.41. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $18.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 7.07 and a quick ratio of 7.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.72 and a beta of 0.11.

Porch Group (NASDAQ:PRCH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.06. On average, research analysts predict that Porch Group will post -0.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Porch Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Porch Group in a research report on Monday, June 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of Porch Group in a research report on Friday, May 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Stephens began coverage on shares of Porch Group in a research report on Monday, May 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.17.

Porch Group, Inc operates a software platform in the United States and Canada. It provides software and services under the ISN, HireAHelper, and Kandela brands to home services companies, such as home inspectors, homebuyers and homeowners, insurance carriers, moving companies, security companies, and TV/internet providers, as well as offers moving concierge services.

