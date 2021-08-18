Traders Buy High Volume of Call Options on IVERIC bio (NASDAQ:ISEE)

IVERIC bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISEE) saw unusually large options trading activity on Tuesday. Traders bought 3,097 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 1,547% compared to the typical volume of 188 call options.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on ISEE shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of IVERIC bio from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of IVERIC bio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of ISEE. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in IVERIC bio in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in IVERIC bio in the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in IVERIC bio by 53.1% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 7,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 2,436 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in IVERIC bio by 25.0% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,832 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp lifted its stake in IVERIC bio by 900.0% in the 1st quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 9,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IVERIC bio stock remained flat at $$9.31 during trading hours on Wednesday. 14,784 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,056,206. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.13. IVERIC bio has a one year low of $4.20 and a one year high of $10.25. The company has a market cap of $968.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.10 and a beta of 1.65.

IVERIC bio (NASDAQ:ISEE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.06). On average, research analysts expect that IVERIC bio will post -0.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

IVERIC bio Company Profile

IVERIC bio, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. The firm engages in discovering, developing and commercializing novel therapeutics to treat ophthalmic diseases, with a focus on age-related and orphan retinal diseases. Its product candidates include Zimura and Gene Therapy. The company was founded by David R.

