TR Property Investment Trust (LON:TRY) Reaches New 1-Year High at $511.00

TR Property Investment Trust plc (LON:TRY) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 511 ($6.68) and last traded at GBX 508.15 ($6.64), with a volume of 65698 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 505 ($6.60).

The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 468.07. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.61 billion and a P/E ratio of 6.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.50.

Get TR Property Investment Trust alerts:

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 17th were issued a dividend of GBX 9 ($0.12) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 17th. This is a boost from TR Property Investment Trust’s previous dividend of $5.20. This represents a dividend yield of 2.09%. TR Property Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.19%.

TR Property Investment Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by F&C Investment Business Ltd. The fund is managed by Thames River Capital LLP. It invests in public equity markets of Europe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies that are operating in the real estate sector.

Featured Article: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for TR Property Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TR Property Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.