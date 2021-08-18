Tortoise Investment Management LLC Sells 320 Shares of Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY)

Tortoise Investment Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) by 15.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 320 shares during the period. Tortoise Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $59,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oakworth Capital Inc. bought a new stake in Weyerhaeuser during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Weyerhaeuser during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in Weyerhaeuser during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Valley Brook Capital Group bought a new stake in Weyerhaeuser during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new stake in Weyerhaeuser during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Institutional investors own 78.86% of the company’s stock.

WY stock opened at $33.88 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.46. Weyerhaeuser has a fifty-two week low of $26.51 and a fifty-two week high of $41.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a current ratio of 2.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.11 and a beta of 1.84.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by ($0.01). Weyerhaeuser had a net margin of 23.25% and a return on equity of 26.56%. The business had revenue of $3.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.09 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.11 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 92.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Weyerhaeuser will post 3.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. Weyerhaeuser’s payout ratio is 52.71%.

WY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America upgraded shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Weyerhaeuser in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Weyerhaeuser from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $37.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “strong-buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Weyerhaeuser in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.71.

Weyerhaeuser Company Profile

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

