Tortoise Investment Management LLC Sells 210 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG)

Tortoise Investment Management LLC lessened its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG) by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,715 shares of the company’s stock after selling 210 shares during the quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF were worth $86,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SPLG. GenTrust LLC grew its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 206.5% in the 1st quarter. GenTrust LLC now owns 1,293,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,172,000 after acquiring an additional 2,508,951 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $84,599,000. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 200.3% during the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,165,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,929,000 after buying an additional 1,444,195 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 70.1% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,679,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,783,000 after buying an additional 1,104,625 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clark Capital Management Group Inc. grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 101.9% during the 1st quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 2,159,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,643,000 after buying an additional 1,089,556 shares in the last quarter.

SPLG opened at $52.19 on Wednesday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $37.58 and a 12-month high of $52.57. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $50.94.

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

