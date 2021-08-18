Tortoise Investment Management LLC Cuts Holdings in SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYX)

Tortoise Investment Management LLC reduced its position in SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYX) by 42.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,895 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,410 shares during the period. Tortoise Investment Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF were worth $201,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sensible Financial Planning & Management LLC. increased its stake in SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Sensible Financial Planning & Management LLC. now owns 89,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,536,000 after purchasing an additional 2,799 shares in the last quarter. South Shore Capital Advisors purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. increased its stake in SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF by 17.6% in the 2nd quarter. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. now owns 5,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,183,000 after purchasing an additional 765 shares in the last quarter. Clean Yield Group purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Finally, Gemmer Asset Management LLC increased its stake in SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 39,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,219,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA SPYX opened at $110.21 on Wednesday. SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF has a 1-year low of $79.59 and a 1-year high of $110.97. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $107.39.

