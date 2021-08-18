Torrid (NYSE:CURV) Sets New 12-Month High at $30.69

Torrid Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CURV)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $30.69 and last traded at $30.64, with a volume of 142969 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $29.65.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on CURV shares. Cowen started coverage on shares of Torrid in a research report on Monday, July 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Torrid in a research report on Monday, July 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group started coverage on shares of Torrid in a research report on Monday, July 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of Torrid in a research report on Monday, July 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, William Blair began coverage on shares of Torrid in a research report on Monday, July 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $22.48 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Torrid currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.31.

Torrid Company Profile (NYSE:CURV)

Torrid Holdings Inc focuses on operating as a holding company for Torrid Parent Inc that operates in women's plus-size apparel and intimates market in North America. The company designs, develops, and merchandises its products under the Torrid and Torrid Curve brand names. It is involved in the sale of tops, bottoms, dresses, intimates, sleep wear, swim wear, and outerwear products; and non-apparel products comprising accessories, footwear, and beauty products.

