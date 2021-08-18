TLG Immobilien (ETR:TLG) Stock Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $29.72

TLG Immobilien AG (ETR:TLG) shares crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of €29.72 ($34.96) and traded as high as €31.95 ($37.59). TLG Immobilien shares last traded at €31.95 ($37.59), with a volume of 6,046 shares.

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of €29.72. The stock has a market cap of $3.59 billion and a P/E ratio of 6.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.49, a current ratio of 3.66 and a quick ratio of 1.96.

TLG Immobilien Company Profile (ETR:TLG)

TLG Immobilien AG operates as a commercial real estate company in Germany. The company is also involved in the letting, management, acquisition, development, disposal, and renting of office, retail, hotel, and other properties. It operates seven hotels. The company was incorporated in 1991 and is headquartered in Berlin, Germany.

