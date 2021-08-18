Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY) Price Target Cut to $15.00 by Analysts at Alliance Global Partners

Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY) had its price objective reduced by investment analysts at Alliance Global Partners from $17.00 to $15.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Alliance Global Partners’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 14.33% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on TLRY. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their price objective on shares of Tilray from $24.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Cowen started coverage on shares of Tilray in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Tilray from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $4.77 to $23.00 in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Canaccord Genuity started coverage on shares of Tilray in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, CIBC lowered shares of Tilray from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.89.

Shares of NASDAQ:TLRY opened at $13.12 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $15.99. Tilray has a 52 week low of $4.41 and a 52 week high of $67.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.02 and a beta of 2.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

In other Tilray news, Director Brendan Kennedy sold 300,000 shares of Tilray stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.08, for a total value of $4,224,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,000,000 shares of company stock worth $15,813,000. 3.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TLRY. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Tilray by 26.8% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 37,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,000 after purchasing an additional 8,004 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Tilray by 305.8% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 63,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $524,000 after purchasing an additional 47,837 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in Tilray by 71.8% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 725 shares during the period. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new position in Tilray in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Tilray by 538.9% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 2,204 shares during the period. 7.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Tilray

Tilray, Inc engages in the research, cultivation, processing, and distribution of medical cannabis. The company offers its products in Argentina, Australia, Canada, Chile, Croatia, Cyprus, the Czech Republic, Germany, New Zealand, and South Africa. Tilray, Inc is headquartered in Nanaimo, Canada.

