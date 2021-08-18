thyssenkrupp (OTCMKTS:TKAMY) Rating Reiterated by Morgan Stanley

thyssenkrupp (OTCMKTS:TKAMY)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating reissued by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of thyssenkrupp in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of thyssenkrupp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Barclays began coverage on shares of thyssenkrupp in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. They set an “underweight” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.00.

Shares of TKAMY stock opened at $10.14 on Monday. thyssenkrupp has a 12-month low of $4.48 and a 12-month high of $14.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $10.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.31 billion, a PE ratio of -1.00 and a beta of 2.16.

thyssenkrupp (OTCMKTS:TKAMY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. thyssenkrupp had a net margin of 34.16% and a negative return on equity of 40.35%. The company had revenue of $10.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.89 billion. On average, analysts predict that thyssenkrupp will post -0.19 EPS for the current year.

About thyssenkrupp

thyssenkrupp AG operates in the areas of automotive technology, industrial components, plant technology, marine systems, steel, and materials services in Germany, the United States, China, and internationally. The company's Automotive Technology segment develops and manufactures components and systems and automated production systems for the automotive industry.

