thyssenkrupp AG (OTCMKTS:TYEKF) Short Interest Up 44.2% in July

thyssenkrupp AG (OTCMKTS:TYEKF) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 985,700 shares, a growth of 44.2% from the July 15th total of 683,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 352.0 days.

TYEKF opened at $10.14 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.38. thyssenkrupp has a fifty-two week low of $4.56 and a fifty-two week high of $14.40. The company has a market cap of $6.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 2.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Get thyssenkrupp alerts:

thyssenkrupp Company Profile

ThyssenKrupp AG is an international group of companies comprising largely independent industrial and technology businesses. It operates through the following segments: Components Technology, Elevator Technology, Industrial Solutions, Marine Systems, Materials Services, Steel Europe, and Corporate. The Components Technology segment offers components for the automotive, construction, and engineering sectors, as well as for the wind turbines.

Featured Article: Hedge Funds Explained

Receive News & Ratings for thyssenkrupp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for thyssenkrupp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.