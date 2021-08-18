thyssenkrupp AG (OTCMKTS:TYEKF) Short Interest Up 44.2% in July

thyssenkrupp AG (OTCMKTS:TYEKF) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 985,700 shares, a growth of 44.2% from the July 15th total of 683,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 352.0 days.
TYEKF opened at $10.14 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.38. thyssenkrupp has a fifty-two week low of $4.56 and a fifty-two week high of $14.40. The company has a market cap of $6.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 2.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.
thyssenkrupp Company Profile
Featured Article: Hedge Funds Explained
Receive News & Ratings for thyssenkrupp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for thyssenkrupp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.