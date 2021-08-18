Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III (NASDAQ:TBCP) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III Inc. (NASDAQ:TBCP) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 7,208 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 84% from the previous session’s volume of 44,615 shares.The stock last traded at $9.65 and had previously closed at $9.69.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.75.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of TBCP. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III in the 2nd quarter worth $14,291,000. Periscope Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III in the 2nd quarter worth $11,384,000. Blackstone Inc purchased a new position in shares of Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III in the 2nd quarter worth $9,700,000. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III in the 2nd quarter worth $7,212,000. Finally, Sculptor Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III in the 1st quarter worth $7,032,000. 4.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III Inc focuses on effectuating a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Great Falls, Virginia.

