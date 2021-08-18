Thomas Story & Son LLC Sells 435 Shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Thomas Story & Son LLC reduced its stake in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) by 1.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 36,588 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 435 shares during the quarter. Thomas Story & Son LLC’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $1,171,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Schlumberger by 58.6% in the 2nd quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 35,892 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,149,000 after purchasing an additional 13,267 shares during the period. Choate Investment Advisors purchased a new stake in Schlumberger in the 2nd quarter worth $218,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Schlumberger in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Essex Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Schlumberger in the 2nd quarter worth $2,636,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank increased its stake in Schlumberger by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 22,936 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $734,000 after buying an additional 2,203 shares in the last quarter. 69.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Schlumberger alerts:

Shares of NYSE:SLB traded up $0.10 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $27.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 239,076 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,918,542. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. Schlumberger Limited has a 12 month low of $13.70 and a 12 month high of $36.87. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $30.54. The stock has a market cap of $38.16 billion, a PE ratio of 37.76 and a beta of 2.39.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.04. Schlumberger had a net margin of 4.72% and a return on equity of 9.96%. The firm had revenue of $5.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.52 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.05 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Schlumberger Limited will post 1.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be issued a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. Schlumberger’s payout ratio is 73.53%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on SLB shares. Stephens upgraded Schlumberger from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Monday, April 26th. HSBC upgraded Schlumberger from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $18.10 to $25.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Cowen reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $29.03 price target (down previously from $32.00) on shares of Schlumberger in a research note on Monday, July 26th. increased their price target on Schlumberger from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on Schlumberger from $34.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.41.

Schlumberger Company Profile

Schlumberger NV engages in the provision of technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production and processing to the oil and gas industry. It operates through the following business segments: Digital and Integration; Reservoir Performance; Well Construction; and Production Systems. The Digital and Integration segment combines the company’s software and seismic businesses with its integrated offering of asset performance solutions.

Featured Article: What are Institutional Investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Schlumberger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schlumberger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.