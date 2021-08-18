Thomas Story & Son LLC Sells 2,588 Shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Thomas Story & Son LLC lowered its stake in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 3.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 71,187 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,588 shares during the quarter. The Procter & Gamble comprises about 3.6% of Thomas Story & Son LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Thomas Story & Son LLC’s holdings in The Procter & Gamble were worth $9,605,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Emerson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble during the second quarter worth about $33,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble during the first quarter worth about $41,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory acquired a new stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble during the first quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Aspire Private Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 85.3% during the first quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 430 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. 57.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $159.00 to $158.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $150.00 target price (down previously from $165.00) on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a report on Thursday, August 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $163.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $150.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Truist Securities raised their target price on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $151.58.

Shares of PG traded down $1.10 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $143.78. 226,502 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,195,025. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market cap of $352.01 billion, a PE ratio of 26.39, a PEG ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 0.43. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $138.10. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 52-week low of $121.54 and a 52-week high of $146.92.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $18.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.38 billion. The Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.80% and a return on equity of 31.49%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.16 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.93 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 23rd were given a dividend of $0.8698 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 22nd. This is a positive change from The Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.42%. The Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.48%.

In related news, insider Carolyn M. Tastad sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.20, for a total transaction of $414,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Shailesh Jejurikar sold 22,344 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.75, for a total value of $3,189,606.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 38,466 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,491,021.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 493,411 shares of company stock worth $70,053,725. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

The Procter & Gamble Company Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

